In case you haven’t heard, Butterfield Trail Golf Club, the “diamond in the desert” that the city briefly gave up on, is back in business.
In April, as El Paso International Airport prepared to close the course, Golf Magazine published an obituary: “The proud Tom Fazio design came into this world on the eve of the Great Recession. Now it’s slated to depart for good with the world once again in financial turmoil as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As a result, one of the best municipal golf courses in the United States has seen its last round of golf, as next month the El Paso gem will close its doors for good, another victim of these unfortunate times.”
Developer Joe Hanson was one of those who tried to stop the closing, urging the city to keep the sprinklers going on the greens while they negotiated. He couldn’t make a deal, but in the delay he and others caused, Spirit Golf Management got interested.
In August, the city entered into a new agreement with Spirit Golf, an East Coast company that manages golf courses. In this region, Spirit owns and operates Picacho Hills Country Club in Las Cruces and Sierra Del Rio Golf Club in Elephant Butte.
“I’m very happy the city was able to save it and to work out a deal with someone more focused on making it work financially,” Hanson said. “Personally, I think that the city shouldn’t do endeavors like it if they don’t have that in mind in the first place.”
Spirit Golf took over before April ended and has been working to bring back former customers and attract new ones. Now it allows people to join the club for an annual fee or just pay to play on a daily basis far more affordably than before.
“We’ve probably got 20% of our people who are members of the club, and the other 80% are just regular customers that just pay and play,” said Todd Berringer, Spirit Golf’s managing partner. He also said their new alcohol license should make a big difference.
During the week, there may be a dozen people playing, but that will jump to 100 or so on weekends. Berringer’s hopes are high for spring when temperatures go up and the course turns green.
Asked about the much-discussed national trend that has seen younger people and long-time players losing interest in golf, forcing dozens of clubs to close every year, Berringer said as bad as COVID-19 has been for the country, it’s been good for golf.
“There’s still golf courses closing because they couldn’t make it through the financial crisis, but golf is way up 40%, 50% or 60% across the country, and the industry has done an about face,” he said. “People are playing again who haven’t played in years.”
Also, people are working at home, he said, giving them a freedom they don’t have working 9 to 5 at an office.
“With all the regulations that were put out there, it’s really the one industry, the one sport that people could still do safely,” Berringer said. “If you’ve been around golf, you know that four people in a foursome never hit their balls around each other.
“They might see each other on the tee box, but after that, they’re all over the place.”
Ruben Luna, who works for Dish Network, spent time with friends at Butterfield last week and was happy to be there.
“I played there a few times before COVID-19, but not on a regular basis because the price was really high compared to other courses,” he said, “But now the prices are adequate, and I play there every Saturday with my group.
“Everyone is looking to Ascarate Golf Course opening again, but Butterfield has always been the gem of El Paso golf courses.”
That’s just what Berringer likes to hear, and he’s hoping to turn old golfers, former golfers and non-golfers into new golfers.
“We want to get the stigma off Butterfield that we’re just a golf course,” he said. “We’re part of your community, and we want you to come out. Even if you don’t play, come out and enjoy the food and drink with us.
“You never know what that leads to. They might get the itch.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
