The dispute between the city and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank over what were originally described as documentation deficiencies is officially over, but the ending last week wasn’t very pretty.
At issue were questions raised by the city and reported to the Department of Housing and Urban Development months ago about whether a minimum of 51% of the food bank’s recipients were below the national poverty level.
The situation led to City Council declaring the food bank to be in default of its $3.7 million CARES Act funding contract. The city then called a press conference on Oct. 21 to announce HUD was looking into record-keeping deficiencies reported by the city.
That raised concerns about the future of the food bank, which has been providing food to thousands of El Pasoans a day through the COVID-19 pandemic and for six years in all.
After dragging on for months behind the scenes, the issue was officially settled by an Oct. 28 letter from HUD’s national office advising the city that El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and its record-keeping practices comply with federal regulations.
The city called another press conference Thursday at which Deputy City Manager Cary Westin and the city’s chief resilience officer, Nicole Ferrini, announced that the issues have been settled.
Asked how the city will help restore public confidence in the food bank now, Westin said, “I think HUD just did that with their letter.”
Stuart Schwartz, president of the food bank board, said, “It’s been a very difficult two weeks for the food bank. We’ve gone through a lot. We believe we’ve complied completely. This letter exonerates the food bank.
“Trust is so important to us – that the community trusts what we do and trusts the services we provide.”
Early on in the dispute, the city was reportedly demanding that the food bank keep records of recipients in a digital form rather than the paper forms that people have been filling out to provide information that qualifies them for free food from El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.
The food bank’s executive director, Susan Goodell, understood that the city wanted the food bank to have its paper forms converted to a digital format, which she said was an impossible task.
Holding up one of the forms at Thursday’s press conference, Goodell said, “This document was modified to meet the needs of HUD and was approved by the city.”
The food bank, she said, has also been asking recipients for more information than HUD requires every time they come for food “because the food bank wants to understand our clients better.
“We want to understand where they’re located, how far they’re driving, what their income is and how many people are in their family,” she said. “That is something the food bank initiated on our own because that’s information we need to do an even better job for this community.
“We’ve been using that form as long as this food bank has been in existence.”
But at Thursday’s press conference, she said the city never came to look at the information the food bank was compiling.
“We’re incredibly proud of our record,” Goodell said. “We have many, many federal contracts with FEMA, USDA, etc. We are well versed in how to handle our federal contracts.”
After distributing 32 million pounds of food to people in 2019, she said, the food bank ramped up its operation to meet the greater needs because of COVID-19 and gave out 140 million pounds of food in 2020.
Schwartz was asked what the message should be going forward in light of all that’s happened.
“Don’t hold press conferences,” he said. “Don’t force one side to hold a press conference. None of this should have happened. It all should have been resolved. It could have been resolved if the parties had been able to speak together about it. That didn’t happen.
“The lesson is communicate, listen and participate jointly to get these matters resolved. Hopefully all of those things will happen in the future.”
