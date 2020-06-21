Community en Acción, a network of Hispanic leaders who work to improve the region, and two anonymous donors have established a fundraising challenge in support of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
It will match all donations made to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger up to $600,000.
On Tuesday, the food bank also announced it had reached its $1 million matching-grant fundraising goal, which was established in April by MountainStar Sports Group, the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation.
“The incredibly generous $1 million matching grant … helped us raise an additional $1 million,” said Stuart Schwartz, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger board chair, in a statement. “And now Community en Acción’s matching challenge is allowing us to fulfill our mission of alleviating food insecurity, especially in the middle of a pandemic.”
The food bank spent $1.67 million in just the first month of its COVID-19 response, according to a news release. Since the pandemic began, it has distributed up to 11,000 emergency food boxes daily.
