In a year that’s upended everything from high school graduations to when and where you can shop, wine is no exception.
Wine, the golden child of quarantine drinking, could be facing a crisis. Harvest is underway, and the sting of the pandemic is being felt by vineyards that are confronting a labor shortage not unique to COVID and a pileup of last year’s vintage.
Like the milk dumps and veggies gone to waste because of glitches in the supply chain, some vineyards could face a similar fate for their 2020 vintage.
But where there’s wine, there’s friendship, and it’s all hands on deck for vineyards across New Mexico to find creative solutions to a make-or-break year.
New Mexico Wine, an organization of wineries throughout the state, will host a virtual streaming Grape Aid benefit concert for wineries facing a year with limited opportunities to push their products.
Grape Aid will be held on Sept. 12 and feature live-streamed music from New Mexico musicians, interviews with winery owners and growers and opportunities to purchase bottles.
The state’s wine industry also took a hit with mandatory closures related to COVID-19. Christopher Goblet, executive director of New Mexico Wine and producer of Grape Aid, said the state’s vineyards were impacted by COVID-related disruptions in agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.
“COVID has disrupted that whole cycle. We have a backlog of wine, and we were the ones who were shut, with no explanation given by the governor on why New Mexico is the only state where wineries were closed for 40 days or longer,” Goblet said. “The governor told businesses to get creative, and Grape Aid is that response.”
Goblet said some of the vineyards New Mexico Wine works with do not have channels to sell their products to grocery stores or restaurants, and instead make their business in tasting rooms and festivals, which aren’t happening this year.
“Our customers are people who would come to our wine festivals every Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Goblet said. “They’d make $30,000 on Memorial Day, $30,000 on Labor Day weekend, shopping for New Mexico wines. There was $1 million each weekend in economic impact.”
Goblet said New Mexico Wine is also helping by acquiring some harvests that would have otherwise been dumped. He said the group acquired about four tons of chambourcin grapes and half a ton of petit verdot grapes from Jaramillo Vineyards in Belen, New Mexico, to be used by Sheehan Winery in Albuquerque.
“That’s going to mean close to $20,000 for the Jaramillos and another $10,000 for Sheehan,” Goblet said. “We’re creating a direct economic impact for these farmers by not just letting (grapes) fall to the ground. There’s no reason for that to happen.”
At Sombra Antigua Winery in Chamberino, New Mexico, operations have also been impacted by COVID-19, including a surplus of bottles that the owners need to unload.
David Fisher, chief grape farmer at Sombra Antigua, said he’s been pleased with the quality and quantity of the 2020 harvest, but the winery still has to deal with the backlog of product.
“The number of months of decreased selling through our winery, there was kind of a period of abundance – all dressed up and no place to go,” Fisher said. “A lot of the wineries have a fairly large backlog of wines.
“New grapes will be somewhat of a burden. We will end up with surplus, and will have to store or find creative ways (to sell).”
Fisher and his wife, Theresa, bought the winery in 2008 and opened the tasting room in 2012. Both are retired engineers and said Sombra Antigua is a family affair. The winery is also a venue for weddings and other parties.
He said Sombra Antigua has also been impacted by a labor shortage, something Fisher said is not unique to the COVID era.
“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been facing shortages of labor. It seems to be improving a little bit, and we see a larger group of people willing to enter the farm labor force,” Fisher said. “It’s always been a challenge to find labor for the harvest. We’ve been advertising far and wide, and there are a lot who want to experience the ‘romance’ of working in a winery.”
Fisher said the loss of festivals and COVID restrictions and closures means wineries throughout New Mexico have limited venues for selling their products.
“We just need to work harder to make sure we get people into our winery. We have a very faithful base and group of customers. We’re as much a venue as we are a winery,” Fisher said. “We have a pretty flexible model. I know we’ll be OK, but I worry some for a lot of our colleagues.”
