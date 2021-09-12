After being closed for months, Flix Brewhouse El Paso’s long-awaited reopening is just around the corner.
Flix Brewhouse, in West Towne Marketplace in Northwest El Paso, will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 23, the company announced Friday on its Facebook page.
The theater also announced it will begin selling tickets to a Fan Fest screening of “Princess Mononoke,” including a commemorative glass and food specials.
Dozens of commenters chimed in to express their excitement about the theater opening back up. In addition to food and movie screenings, Flix brews its own line of beers in-house.
On Aug. 28, the Flix Facebook page announced the theatre was hiring again.
The Flix Brewhouse in El Paso had filed for bankruptcy after a months-long delay in receiving funds from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
Allan Reagan, CEO of Flix Brewhouse Companies, told El Paso Inc. in August that they had finally received the relief funds, which would enable them to emerge from bankruptcy.
