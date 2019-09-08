A Houston law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a couple wounded during the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, accusing Walmart of neglecting to protect its customers.
The civil lawsuit filed in El Paso County court by Ammons Law Firm alleges the corporation did not “live up to its duty because it did not employ security guards to patrol the store,” the firm states in a press release.
That Saturday, Jessica and Guillermo Garcia were shopping at the Cielo Vista Walmart with their two children when Patrick Crusius, 21, entered the store with an AK-47 rifle. Guillermo was shot, a bullet hitting his spine, and has undergone multiple surgeries since, according to a news release.
A Walmart spokesperson has said there was no armed security guarding the store at the time of the attack.
Police officers and Walmart employees who spoke to El Paso Inc. in the days after the shooting said in the past there was at least one armed, off-duty officer providing security and as many as three when they expected big crowds.
As of Friday, Walmart had not responded to the lawsuit in court, but did issue a statement.
“This tragic event will be with us forever and our hearts go out to the families that were impacted,” the company stated. “Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers.
“Once we are served with a complaint, we will respond appropriately with the court.”
Ammons Law Firm says the lawsuit is the first filed in the wake of the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that left 22 people dead and 24 others injured.
It has asked the judge for a temporary restraining order to preserve the scene and any evidence Walmart has collected since the shooting. The retail giant has said it plans to renovate the store and eventually reopen.
“We preserved what information we have, and we’ve worked meticulously with federal and local authorities as they documented everything that took place on Aug. 3,” Walmart said in the statement.
It’s not the first time the personal injury law firm has represented families impacted by mass shootings. It also represents some of the families affected by the 2017 shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.