The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, a private medical school on the New Mexico State University campus in Las Cruces, graduated its first class of medical students on Friday.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was the keynote speaker.
The ceremony was conducted remotely for 133 graduates, now doctors, of the 162 who started four years ago and the rest are still on track, said Burrell’s co-founder and president, John Hummer.
“It’s not uncommon for medical students to go beyond four years, so we’re only into four years, but we’re on track to have a 95% six-year graduation rate,” he said. “Of course, we won’t know until two years from now, but we’re on track to meet the national average of 95% six-year graduation rate.
“We’re very proud of our graduating class, and their residency placements were impressive.”
Burrell expects to reach full capacity with about 620 students this fall, making it a bigger program than Texas Tech’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso and its enrollment of just over 400 students.
Burrell’s graduates were accepted into competitive residency programs at hospitals around the country, with seven going to Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso and one to Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare.
Six graduates are remaining in Las Cruces where four will do their residency at Mountain View Regional Medical Center and two at Memorial Medical Center.
Other Burrell graduates won admission to the family practitioner program at the Emory Family Medicine Residency in Atlanta, the ophthalmology program at Loma Linda University and other prestigious programs around the country.
“That just shows our students can compete with all students nationwide, both M.D. and D.O., students for these competitive positions,” Hammer said.
While the vast majority U.S. physicians have the M.D. after their names, referring to their credentials as medical doctors, Burrell is one of 36 accredited schools of osteopathic medicine in the country and will use D.O. after their names as doctors of osteopathy.
Decades ago, there were big differences between the two traditions, but they are far more alike than different today.
One difference that remains, Hummer said, is the philosophy on which the osteopathic profession was founded by Dr. Andrew Taylor Still, the M.D. who started the D.O. tradition 125 years ago.
“That’s kind of the mind, body, spirit aspect of the training, and it’s the hands-on of the musculoskeletal system and the cause and effect of the alignment of the body and the treatment of soft tissue,” he said. “That 120 hours of training is still part of our curriculum.
“We view that as a differentiating positive factor that our students go through. It’s added training and expertise that they can take with them throughout the rest of their life.”
Another difference is that 60% to 65% of osteopathic graduates go into primary care, while 60% of M.D.s go into specialty care, he said.
Today, there are about 102,000 D.O.s practicing in the United States and 1.1 million M.D.s. In El Paso County, there are 1,345 M.D.s practicing and 103 D.O.s.
What also sets Burrell College apart is that it is a private, for-profit medical school that New Mexico entrepreneur Daniel Burrell financed with $85 million and built on the NMSU campus starting five years ago.
It was the first such arrangement in the nation because Burrell is only the second for-profit medical school in the country and it’s on the campus of a public university.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.