El Pasoans have been in a seemingly endless loop of critical events and breaking news in the city.
So when officials last week announced the possible arrival of thousands of Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss, the story barely cracked 10 p.m. headline news.
On Friday, there were still few answers from anybody about how many Afghans might be coming to Fort Bliss, when they would get here, how long they would be here and what the next steps would be.
That has left El Paso leaders and aid organizations with little information as the U.S. continues a massive airlift from the chaotic country, scrambling to evacuate Afghans who assisted the war effort.
An inquiry to Fort Bliss was redirected to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and emails sent last week went unreturned.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser also did not respond to a request for comment about the possible Afghan arrivals.
Federal officials announced last week that up to 30,000 Afghans could be resettled around the United States in the coming weeks. It’s still unclear how many would be resettled in El Paso, or whether they would be confined to Fort Bliss.
While in El Paso Tuesday to thank health care workers and urge Americans to get vaccinated, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn also met with Fort Bliss leadership.
“Not only (is Fort Bliss) housing some of the unaccompanied children who are being placed with sponsors in the interior of the United States as part of the humanitarian crisis we are experiencing on the border, they are also preparing to accept Afghan refugees under the special immigrant visa program,” the Texas senator said in remarks at University Medical Center of El Paso.
He said Fort Bliss was prepared to house as many as 10,000 “of those Afghans that have worked alongside their American partners all these many years to try to combat terrorism and keep America safe.”
While there are many nonprofits in the region that work to help migrants and other displaced individuals and families, it’s still unclear who would be leading any aid or resettlement efforts and if local organizations would have a role to play.
Annunciation House, which works to offer hospitality and services to migrants, immigrants and refugees in El Paso, is also looking for answers about what might be happening. An employee with Annunciation House said the organization has very little information so far.
A spokesperson for the Islamic Center of El Paso said they also had very little information but planned to help as much as they can.
Lucy Gale Walsworth, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Central and South Texas, said the organization had been requested to support federal repatriation efforts in Afghanistan for evacuated U.S. citizens and their dependents, “and is working with federal, state, and local officials to support other evacuees fleeing the recent unrest in Afghanistan.”
In an emailed statement, Walsworth said, “Where requested, Red Cross workers will provide comfort and support at evacuee reception centers and other authorized sites, including temporary housing, meals and snacks, comfort kits, blankets, health services, and emotional support.
“Other services may be provided as the Red Cross and our government partners determine the immediate needs of these families.”
She added that the Red Cross has continuing humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
There are resettlement efforts in other Texas cities, but it’s unclear who or which organization would lead resettlement efforts if any Afghan refugees came to El Paso.
A spokesperson for Refugee Services of Texas, an organization that helps resettle displaced people, said RST does not have offices in El Paso and is not active in resettlement in the city.
RST has offices in other Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Amarillo, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, according to the organization’s website.
In a news release, RST said it would be resettling 324 Afghan families in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston in the coming weeks.
“Afghan nationals who cooperated with the U.S. military are in a highly volatile and dangerous situation as the Taliban overruns the country,” Russell Smith, the chief executive of RST, said in a news release. “We have an obligation as Americans to support those who gave everything to help our nation, and we must act now to ensure these refugees are evacuated and transported to safety.”
In his remarks in El Paso, Cornyn said his “hope and prayer at this point is that we are not too late to get them out of the country.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.