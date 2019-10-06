Almost 1,000 people from both sides of the border attended the 14th annual Friends of FEMAP International Gala, “Noche en la Hacienda de FEMAP,” held Sept. 27 in Downtown at the Courtyard by Marriott.
About $315,000 was raised from El Paso and Juárez to support the nonprofit at the annual binational celebration. The 2019 honorary chairs were Carlos and Eugenia Murguia.
Paul and Alejandra De la Vega Foster were presented with the Maria Guadalupe Arizpe De la Vega Distinguished Service Award for their “extraordinary contributions to FEMAP’s mission and the community.”
The funds support scholarships for the FEMAP School of Nursing, mobile medical units that brings medical care to families in Juárez colonias, afterschool and other programs for children and youths, and the work of the FEMAP Foundation.