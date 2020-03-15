The El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas held its annual reception to honor outgoing directors and welcome new directors on March 4.
Director Von Washington, chief executive and owner of IDA Technologies, replaces outgoing director Paul Foster, president of Franklin Mountain Management.
The board provides the Dallas Fed with information about regional economic conditions as part of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions. Robert Coronado is vice president in charge and chief economist of the El Paso branch at 301 E. Main.