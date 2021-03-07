It was a little before 4 p.m. on a recent Saturday when I got a strange call from a Mexican number. When I answered it, all I heard was a woman crying hysterically.
After I said “Hello, who is this?” a couple of times, a man with a Spanish accent got on the call and said he had my wife, who had just run into his truck, and I needed to come get her.
I was suddenly the target of an extortion scam that I learned later is not just common but frequent in El Paso, according to the FBI and El Paso Police Department.
“It was her fault,” the man told me. “She passed the red light and ran into my truck. Unfortunately, she crashed into the wrong person.
“I have her here, and we’re down by Yarbrough. If I’m keeping where I am a secret, it’s because she already tried to call the cops on me. That’s why she’s here with me. You understand?”
Well, I didn’t understand at all because his story made no sense. We live on the Westside and my wife had just left the house in her car heading west to visit her sister. Yarbrough is in the other direction.
I asked him to put her on the phone or ask her for her last name, but he refused and threatened to hang up if I kept asking questions.
But he wouldn’t say straight out what he wanted.
“Go ahead and do whatever you have to do,” he said. “I just have to let you know right now, if you try to call this number again to look for your wife, I’m not going to answer again.”
I asked him again for her last name, and he hung up.
My next call was to my wife, who quickly answered and said she hadn’t been in an accident and was safe and sound with her sister.
I hadn’t heard about virtual kidnapping scams, but checking online, I found a public notice issued in September by the El Paso FBI office warning about virtual kidnapping and extortion calls in West Texas.
“Law enforcement agencies have been warning the public of virtual kidnapping schemes for some time,” it read. “Virtual kidnappings happen when a victim is told, over the phone, that his or her family member has been kidnapped.
“Then, through deception and threats, criminals coerce victims to pay a ransom. The criminals also threaten harm to the party(s) if they call law enforcement or alert authorities. No one is physically kidnapped in these schemes, but they are often traumatic for everyone involved. On average, the family sends thousands of dollars to the scammers before contacting law enforcement.”
The No. 1 rule is don’t give them money, said Jeanette Harper, a special agent with the local FBI office.
Although they don’t have data specifically on virtual kidnapping schemes, the FBI received 128 reports of extortion in El Paso last year with a total reported loss of $728,863, according to Harper. That year in Texas, 4,892 people reported similar crimes that cost them nearly $55.8 million.
“It is constant,” Harper said. “They tie you up on the phone so you can’t call your spouse or the family member or the children. They just end up paying.”
“A lot of people don’t even report it because they know they got scammed. They’re embarrassed, so they don’t report it. It’s a nationwide problem, not just on the border. It’s a very successful scam for them because they put you in a jam, and it gets your heart rate up.”
Her advice was to “slow the situation down and think of another way to contact your wife or your teenage kid who was in a car. It’s not just husbands and wives.”
At the El Paso Police Department, Sgt. Robert Gomez said “those calls continuously happen. There’s no pattern. One scam or another comes up. It’s continuous.”
Asked if the Police Department keeps records of such incidents, he said no because they are so common and no crime is committed until someone actually pays up, and the department has gotten few reports of that happening.
Anybody who agrees to pay, he said, will find it is not an easy process.
“What happens is you really have to follow their directions because they’re asking for money but it will not be for something physical,” Gomez said. “It’s going to come in the form of a check card or sending it through Western Union.”
“The fact that he told you ‘meet me’ was just to scare you. But it never comes to that.”
Gomez said he’s even gotten such calls himself and has spent as long as two hours on the phone with some of them.
“It’s very elaborate – very elaborate. It’s not easy to give them the money. They make you jump through a bunch of hoops because they need to bring you around, so you’ll do it electronically. Their goal is to get money out of you.
“The best thing to do is hang up and call your wife or child. If she doesn’t answer, then you have to call the police, and we would go from there.”
Better yet, Gomez said, call the FBI.
“The FBI is probably the better agency to investigate this because almost 100% of the time they are groups that are outside the U.S. and our jurisdiction,” he said, “You can call us, and we’ll make a report. We’ll research the number and usually find that it’s a Voice over IP and originated in Hungary or some place, and that’s where it ends.
“Any light you shed on this will be good.”
