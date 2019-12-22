Earlier this month, the FBI sent letters to about 2,500 members of El Paso’s Unique/Adiuvare Healthcare MEC plan telling them the operation is under investigation and that they may be victims of a crime.
“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” the Dec. 10 letter states. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”
It goes on to advise recipients that “victims of a crime are entitled to receive certain services,” and asks them to go online and fill out a claim if they incurred medical bills due to the Unique/Adiuvare plan.
The letter doesn’t describe the nature of the possible legal violations, and FBI Special Agent Jeanette Harper, the agency’s public affairs officer in El Paso, said she could not provide more information.
The FBI investigation first became public in November 2017 when the FBI raided the offices of Unique Healthcare, Mt. West Family Health Center and Blue Range Physician Management Services at 6151 Dew
“They took everybody’s laptops and everybody’s phones,” said John Mitchell, who was working with but not for Unique at the time.
Things quieted down after that, and those running Unique/Adiuvare put the pieces back together and resumed business, Mitchell said.
But three months ago, he said, “FBI agents showed up at my house and wanted a complete overview of the operation.
“The FBI sitting in my living room for two hours was interesting. They said I should expect a call from the U.S. attorney’s office.”
He said he hasn’t gotten that call yet.
In 2017, Unique Healthcare was affiliated with Dr. Victor Villalobos and his Mt. West Family Center next door, but that relationship ended after the FBI raid, Mitchell said.
Villalobos has not responded to El Paso Inc.’s phone calls going back to last year.
Unique/Adiuvare Healthcare LLC is now headed by Daniel Steadley, a striking figure at 6 feet, 6 inches tall with a shaved head and heavy frame.
Steadley, 65, is also the managing partner for El Paso’s East Point LLC and the administrator of Unique/East Point MEC Plan.
The Unique/Adiuvare health plans have offered, and apparently still do, “no copay” doctor visits, exams and a variety of other basic medical services for as little as $99 a month.
Despite repeated attempts to reach him, El Paso Inc. has been unable to speak with Steadley.
In 2015, El Paso’s City Magazine described him as having “spent much of his time in Washington DC working for two presidents, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and also worked for two U.S. Senators.”
On Thursday, a woman who answered the phone at Unique/Adiuvare’s Eastside office said Steadley is the only person who could answer questions or address the FBI investigation.
“He’s out of town and unavailable,” she said, adding “until next year.”
In June 2018, Steadley left his office just before a scheduled interview with El Paso Inc., leaving Unique’s marketing director at the time, Fallon Dela Riva, to answer questions.
She described Steadley this way:
“I would call him the inventor, the founder, the creator,” she said. “He came up with the idea for the person who makes $7.25 minimum wage. With this program, the formula he uses, it’s no copay, no deductible.
“You see your doctor as many times as you want.”
One of the 21 physician offices listed online as being in the Unique/Adiuvare network is the AB Pediatric Health Clinic at 1400 N. El Paso.
When El Paso Inc. asked medical assistant Jose Fierro about the clinic’s affiliation with Unique Healthcare, he said, “We’re not part of Unique.
“Unique Healthcare? You know, we’ve never heard of that plan.”
Online, Unique/Adiuvare has claimed to be a federally and state licensed insurer offering federally approved Minimal Essential Coverage, or MEC, plans to individuals.
Those promotions claim the MEC plan satisfies the individual mandate under the Affordable Care Act.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, website states that MEC plans must prove they satisfy Affordable Care Act standards before using the MEC term.
The CMS website lists 50 such MECs in the nation, but none in Texas.
Unique/Adiuvare’s solicitation of customers for its MEC plans is apparently what led to the FBI investigation, said Isaac Belbel, who runs Five Points Benefit Plans, a competitor to Unique/Adiuvare, located in the nearby Coronado Tower.
He said he learned of some of the details of the investigation from two Texas Department of Insurance fraud investigators.
“They said they were here to investigate Unique, and in the process they were paying me a courtesy visit to be sure our program was in order,” Belbel said. “They had the understanding that we worked with Unique.
“They were asking, ‘Have you ever worked with them? Have you ever sold their products?’ ”
The answer, he said, is no.
But, he charged that Unique/Adiuvare has repeatedly picked up language describing plans that Five Points offers as a third-party administrator and used it in their own online promotions.
Belbel said his company handles state approved, low-cost benefit plans.
In contrast, Unique/Adiuvare has advertised that their plans qualify as legal MEC health plans for individuals, which Belbel said is highly doubtful.
He said that’s because the federal requirements for minimum essential coverage plans for individuals under the Affordable Care Act are so stringent that only insurance companies can meet the conditions.
One Unique online promo for its MEC plans reads: “We’re ACA compliant, which means at the end of the year you get your 1095-B for tax purposes, which avoids you getting that fine (tax).”
But neither Unique nor Adiuvare is licensed by the Texas Department of Insurance, according to agency spokesman Jerry Hagins, who said he did not know and could not say whether the state is also investigating.
“If they’re claiming to offer any kind of insurance, they have to have a license,” Hagins said.
He did confirm, however, that Bebel’s Five Points Administrators “is licensed and in good standing”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.