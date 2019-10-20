Luis Quesada, whose career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken him to posts in Miami, Mississippi, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Puerto Rico, and Argentina, has been named the top FBI agent in El Paso.
FBI Director Christopher Wary on Wednesday announced that Quesada had been named special agent in charge of the El Paso Field Office. He replaces Emmerson Buie, who was promoted to FBI Chicago where he is the special agent in charge.
Before coming to El Paso, Quesada worked in the Training Division in Quantico, Virginia.
According to a news release, Quesada joined the FBI in 1995 as a special agent in the Miami Field Office where he investigated violent crimes. He was a member of the SWAT team in Miami and later in Puerto Rico.
In 2003, Quesada was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to a division at the Terrorist Screening Center that manages and operates the consolidated terrorist watch list.
He transferred to the FBI Academy in Quantico in 2005 as a defensive tactics instructor. And in 2010, he was named the assistant legal attaché in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Later, he focused on counter-narcotics efforts in Latin America and on the U.S. southern border.
He was named legal attaché of Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in 2014 and
appointed as the assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch in the Jackson Field Office in Mississippi in 2015.