W Silver Recycling is on the move.
The El Paso-based manufacturing recycler will soon begin construction on a 120,000-square-foot facility on 60 acres in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
In an interview with El Paso Inc. Tuesday, W Silver Recycling President Lane Gaddy said the Santa Teresa property will consolidate parts of the processing components of the company’s 11 sites, but that none of W Silver’s existing sites will close.
“It’s going to be a central location for material from our 11 locations to flow through to be processed,” Gaddy said.
W Silver, which has grown from two locations with 20 employees in 2015 to 11 locations and 500 employees, will also soon be getting a new headquarters in Downtown El Paso, at 713 S. El Paso.
“I’m not aware of any other headquarters in the area down there, so we’re looking to utilize some of the vacant space and do something that is unique and different and has not been done,” Gaddy said.
Gaddy, along with several other investors, is behind the transformation Downtown of the historic Bassett Tower into an Aloft Hotel and the restoration of the Martin Building, which is now home to retail and 40 loft apartments.
The Santa Teresa industrial park, about 12 miles northwest of Downtown El Paso, is home to several large industries and businesses and is popular for its proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border and rail lines.
Gaddy said the area was attractive for W Silver because of the close access to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, Union Pacific intermodal rail facility, pro-business environment and available land.
“We’ve had quite a bit of growth across all our facilities,” Gaddy said. “One area we’ve underinvested in is the Paso del Norte region, so we’re very excited to bring that investment back to this area and focus on facilities and best practices in this area.”
Look for the full story in Sunday's El Paso Inc.
