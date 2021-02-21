A Magnificent Frigatebird that lost her way during the winter storm is being rehabilitated at the El Paso Zoo. According to the city of El Paso, ‘A good Samaritan found the seabird in El Paso and brought it to zoo veterinary staff on Monday, Feb. 15. Chief Veterinarian Dr. Victoria Milne and the veterinary team were able to do a thorough exam and radiographs on the female Frigatebird under anesthesia and confirmed that she had no broken bones or injuries but was exhausted and very hungry.’ The El Paso Zoo is searching for a partner to help transport the bird back to the coast. Magnificant frigatebirds are normally found on the tropical waters of the Gulf, Atlantic or Pacific coasts.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City to consider sale of former Great Wolf parcel to Kansas-based real estate company
- Race to vaccinate
- How Trevino came here; El Paso mourns TWC player
- El Paso cinemas slowly welcome back moviegoers
- Local charter school reveals plans for Far East campus
- Whispers
- Barracuda PR hires new executive
- City Council to consider striking controversial '06 ordinance at Tuesday meeting
- Comedian Felipe Esparza coming to El Paso
- Public Service Board adds member
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Outages hit Juárez factories
- ‘Touch and go’ but 2011 lessons help El Paso weather storm
- $37.8M in bonds passed. There were 2 voters.
- City Council keeps controversial ordinance on books
- Baseball is coming back to El Paso this spring
- Texas storm death toll won’t be known for weeks or months
- The court has plans for you
- Far from home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.