A Magnificent Frigatebird
A Magnificent Frigatebird that lost her way during the winter storm is being rehabilitated at the El Paso Zoo. According to the city of El Paso, ‘A good Samaritan found the seabird in El Paso and brought it to zoo veterinary staff on Monday, Feb. 15. Chief Veterinarian Dr. Victoria Milne and the veterinary team were able to do a thorough exam and radiographs on the female Frigatebird under anesthesia and confirmed that she had no broken bones or injuries but was exhausted and very hungry.’ The El Paso Zoo is searching for a partner to help transport the bird back to the coast. Magnificant frigatebirds are normally found on the tropical waters of the Gulf, Atlantic or Pacific coasts.

