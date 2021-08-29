Construction has officially started on the $20 million expansion of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, and executives gathered with staff and community leaders to celebrate Wednesday.
“Since East Campus opened in 2008, the area has seen vast expansion and growth, and The Hospitals of Providence has been committed to ensuring our East El Paso community has the care they need close to home,” Nicholas Tejeda, The Hospitals of Providence group CEO, said in a news release.
The project expands the hospital’s services into the third floor of the tower that was added to the hospital in 2015. It includes an additional 30-bed telemetry unit, third catheterization lab and new triage services for obstetrics. It also includes the addition of six beds to the neonatal intensive care unit and an operating room within women’s services.
“As a native El Pasoan who raised my family in East El Paso, it makes me proud to make this investment in the community I love,” Tasha Hopper, chief executive of the East Campus, said in a statement.
Construction is expected to take nine months to complete.
