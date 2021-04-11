Albertsons executives were in town Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the company’s new grocery store in Far East El Paso, its first new store in the region in years and one of its largest.
The store, which includes a Starbucks, is at 3150 N. Zaragoza in The Market at Pebble Hills shopping center, developed by River Oaks Properties. It is managed by Ozzie Carrillo an El Paso native with 27 years of experience in retail. He graduated from Del Valle High School in 1990 and began his career with Albertsons in 1994, according to a news release.
“As a longtime member of this community, it is an honor to be given the opportunity to run this beautiful, new Albertsons,” Carrillo said in a statement.
During the grand opening celebration, $200,000 in grants was presented to El Paso schools and nonprofits by the Albertsons Companies Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.