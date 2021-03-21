Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s new theater in East El Paso, the city’s second, will stage its grand opening Wednesday, March 31, with the showing of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’ The 10-screen Eastside Alamo Drafthouse, 12351 Pellicano, will offer cutting-edge laser projection, luxurious theater recliners and Alamo’s menu of freshly made foods along with 45 craft beers on tap. For those wanting an early look, Alamo East will start its soft opening Friday, March 26, through the following Tuesday, offering special screenings.
