Alamo Drafthouse located on Pellicano near Loop 375 and Joe Battle

Alamo Drafthouse located on Pellicano near Loop 375 and Joe Battle

 Jorge Salgado

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s new theater in East El Paso, the city’s second, will stage its grand opening Wednesday, March 31, with the showing of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’ The 10-screen Eastside Alamo Drafthouse, 12351 Pellicano, will offer cutting-edge laser projection, luxurious theater recliners and Alamo’s menu of freshly made foods along with 45 craft beers on tap. For those wanting an early look, Alamo East will start its soft opening Friday, March 26, through the following Tuesday, offering special screenings.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.