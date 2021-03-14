A lot of El Paso buses are going from stop to stop empty these days.
Sun Metro, El Paso’s bus service, is facing a sharp decline in ridership and revenue. It was carrying only 26 bus passengers an hour on its 75 routes before COVID-19 arrived, and ridership has now fallen below 10 passengers an hour.
That was one of the troubling statistics that Sun Metro’s managing director, Ellen Smyth, delivered to City Council earlier this month, along with a warning that she intends to ask for increases in fares that haven’t been raised in years.
Smyth, the city’s Environmental Services director who had the job of Sun Metro’s managing director added to her duties 11 months ago, said she also plans to cut the department’s losses – while improving services.
After Smyth began her presentation to City Council on March 2, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez interrupted her to remind council members that while other Texas cities have a full penny sales tax to subsidize their mass transportation systems, El Paso gets half a penny.
The revenue loss, he said, amounts to about $41 million a year.
The city only gets income from a half-cent sales tax for mass transit because in the 1980s, El Paso County claimed the unused half-cent of sales tax available to local governments, which can assess up to 2% of the 8.25% that Texas allows on purchases and services.
“She’s talking about cost recovery and a system that does not pay for itself,” Gonzalez said, noting that the smaller city of Grand Prairie, Texas, hauls in $80 million a year from that half cent that they spend on economic development.
The city has asked El Paso’s state legislators to draft, support and pass a bill during the current session of the Texas Legislature that would allow the city to ask local voters to approve an extra half-cent sales tax for the city’s use.
Smyth also reported that ridership was declining before COVID-19 came along, falling from 12 million passengers in 2017 to 11 million in 2018 to 10 million in 2019.
“Last year, there was COVID and everything fell apart,” she said.
One big factor behind declining ridership was the closing of El Paso’s international bridges to all but essential workers, and that has contributed to a significant drop in bus ridership.
Another factor is the typical one-hour wait at most stops for the arrival of the next bus.
“In a workable transit system, you would only have to wait 15 to 20 minutes for the next bus,” she said. “So if you’re standing there and you have to wait an hour, you’re going to hitch a ride, call an Uber or just walk.
“To provide more frequency, I need more buses and drivers, and to get more buses and drivers, I need more money.”
District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein remarked, “Not everything needs to turn a profit.”
Smyth replied, “This one’s nowhere close; don’t worry about that.”
She added that she has eliminated routes that don’t have riders, but now needs to take a look at restoring routes.
Currently, Sun Metro has 108 buses and six streetcars running during peak hours along with 11 terminals and a new Eastside terminal coming soon.
“We need to figure out how to fund the program that we want,” she said.
Smyth, in her first comprehensive report to the council since taking over Sun Metro, said there are some other big-ticket issues the city will need to address.
One is the much-needed restoration of Downtown’s 1906 Union Depot, which has not been adequately maintained since its restoration in 1980.
Sun Metro no longer has offices there, but it is still home to First Transit, which maintains the city buses, El Paso County’s shuttle service, Amtrak train service and a branch of Texas Tech University’s School of Architecture.
All of those contracts expire in the next four or five years.
“So we have four or five years to decide what we’re going to do with this system,” Smyth said. “We’ll be talking a lot about our options for this building.
“It really needs a lot of tender loving care, which is going to take funding.”
Next came Sun Metro’s cost per rider figures: $4.27 per bus passenger in 2019 and $40 per ride aboard The Lift, which picks up and delivers elderly and disabled people who have medical or other essential appointments.
One woman who uses The Lift free for multiple medical and other appointments a week pays $5 for the round trip, Smyth said, but the services she’s getting costs Sun Metro $80 a day or about $250 a week.
Smyth is going to propose raising rates and wages, but looking down the road, she said, 105 buses need to be replaced at $700,000 each along with 75 Lift shuttle buses at $100,000 each.
The department, she said, has a $65 million annual budget. That includes about $45 million in sales tax revenues, $15 million in federal funds a year and $4 million to $5 million in revenue from fares.
The department is $52 million in debt, which Smyth said equals Sun Metro’s expense for the Alameda Avenue Brio station.
She said her vow for the future is “no more debt.”
She’ll soon be asking the council to raise fixed-route fares from $1.50 to $2 and Lift ride fares from $2.50 to $4.
Smyth will also recommend raising the fee for seniors from 30 cents, which has been in place for 26 years, to 60 cents and the elimination of all free transfers.
“We’re trying to never go into debt again – ignoring the fact that mass transit doesn’t make money in any city in the world,” Smyth said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
