There are hundreds of people working in Downtown El Paso, in jobs that range from support staff to freelancers and policymakers and everything in between.
This week, the Downtown Management District wants to say thanks.
The DMD will host an all-day Employee Appreciation Day on Friday, Sept. 17. The event includes everything from free coffee and pan dulce to afternoon karaoke.
“After the pandemic, it highlighted how important workers are Downtown, their personalities and the diversity they bring to Downtown, and the economic impact they bring here and to the El Paso community,” said Rudy Vasquez, marketing and communications manager for the DMD. “We wanted to show appreciation for Downtown.”
Downtown has been on the rebound after reaching some low points in 2020 when El Paso and other cities began pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions.
But walking around Downtown today feels nearly normal. Some office workers have returned, new restaurant spots have opened and some hotel guests have returned.
The opening of the Blue Flame Building also brought more residents to Downtown.
Vasquez said the DMD didn’t have data for how many employees work in Downtown, but that it’s a growing community that includes workers, residents and visitors.
“Employees, having them here is something that’s the lifeblood of many Downtown bars and restaurants, services that cater to employees like banking and the post office, and other services we take for granted,” Vasquez said. “Once you take one half of that away you can really feel the impact.”
Registration for the event is available at DowntownElPaso.com.
