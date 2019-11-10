El Paso’s longest-running broadcast journalist is leaving television news in the coming months to take on a new role.
Estela Casas, the main co-anchor at KVIA Channel 7, will become executive director of the University Medical Center Foundation and the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation in January. She was a broadcast journalist for 37 years, including 27 at ABC 7.
Casas was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2010 and with breast cancer in 2017. She was public about her cancer fight and established the Stand With Estela Fund to raise money for other individuals fighting cancer.
“These last two years, following my diagnosis, I have a new perspective on how I can most effectively serve our community,” Casas said in a news release. “And I’ve learned I want to do more to help people who might not have all the resources I did in my cancer journey.”
The UMC Foundation and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation both fund programs and initiatives at the hospitals and in the community.
Jacob Cintron, president and CEO of UMC, said in a news release that Casas is a great fit for the foundation.
“She has already improved the lives of many in our community through her support of the Estela Casas Infusion Center for Hope & Healing at UMC,” Cintron said. “Her new role with us will inspire support for innovative and improved health care in our community.”
Casas graduated from Burges High School and from the University of Texas at El Paso. She also attended Arizona State University.
Stephanie Valle, the station’s news operations manager and 4 p.m. anchor, will become the primary news anchor after Casas’ departure. She has been with ABC 7 since 2001.