In a State of Congress address Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar described her efforts to deliver COVID-19 information to community leaders and help local governments weather the financial crisis.
Escobar’s address, her second as El Paso’s congresswoman, was one in a series sponsored by the El Paso Chamber that continues this week.
“Before COVID-19 struck,” she said, “El Paso was already dealing with a significant challenge to our economy – a renewed brain drain, the out-migration of young people seeking higher wages elsewhere.
“But the pandemic has created a crushing economic crisis that has devastated businesses, families, our state and local governments and nonprofits. Many of us are very concerned about what our post-pandemic economic future will look like.”
In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, she delivered her remarks before a computer monitor to unseen audiences that signed up for the chamber’s virtual events.
In March, Congress moved quickly to approve legislation, including the CARES Act, that provided $821 million to the El Paso community, Escobar said.
“There is still so much need,” she said. “We in the House have been adamant about – among other items – the need for Congress to provide funding to state and local governments.
“We know that their revenue shortfalls could result in tax increases later down the road and would most likely result in immediate cuts to education, health care, infrastructure and the social safety net in our communities.”
Had the Heroes Act, which the U.S. House of Representatives approved four months ago, been approved by the Senate and signed by President Trump, she said, El Paso local governments would have received nearly $1 billion over the next two years.
Escobar serves on the House leadership team, as well as the judiciary and armed services committees.
She said she’s been able to bring Army generals and other high-ranking officers to UTEP to tour the Keck Center and “discuss long-term partnerships and opportunities that impressive additive manufacturing capabilities can deliver for our national security.”
She also secured a total of $34 million for those programs in the next two years and introduced legislation on climate change aimed at the Department of Defense, which she described as “one of the world’s major emitters,” and imposing sanctions on nations that are among worst global polluters.
When it comes to climate and related environmental issues, Escobar said, “There is no more time for us to squander, and we must act with the urgency this crisis demands.”
