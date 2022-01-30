The Education Services Center Region 19 held its first conference Thursday and Friday in its new $30 million Starlight Event Center, attracting more than 500 educators and parents.
The two-day “Together for Autism” conference was an opportunity for parents of students with autism, educators and other community members to hear about some of the newest tools and strategies for helping students with autism spectrum disorder.
It also gave everyone the first public look at the facility, with five floors of parking immediately below a 50,000-square-foot conference center with views of the mountains by day and the lights of the city by night.
“It’s a pretty amazing view,” said Jesus Alvarez, a high school educator from the Fabens ISD. “They’ve had this in the works for a couple of years to expand Region 19’s capabilities, and obviously, they’re going to have a lot more trainings and events here.
“The amenities of this place and the size are amazing.”
Angelica Rodriguez, an EPISD director of special education, was also impressed.
“I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “It compares to other venues in the state that I’ve been to. It’s a state-of-the-art conference center that El Paso needed. The view is wonderful. You get to see the entire city.
“Now, hopefully with the space that Region 19 has, it’ll draw more state and national conferences. The other thing, too, is the location being right next to the airport, and you’ve got all sorts of hotels right here. You don’t even need a car. The location is perfect. We needed a nice venue, especially for larger conferences because we’re the furthest west city in Texas.”
Probably, no one is more proud of the new event center than Armando Aguirre, executive director for Region 19, which serves El Paso County’s nine school districts and five others in West Texas from the Del City district to Fort Hancock to the south and westward to El Paso County’s Anthony Independent School District.
With its lease running out, EPISD moved its headquarters Downtown. Its former headquarters were demolished, and the dirt-covered site now serves as a parking lot close to the Starlight Event Center.
So, how did the decision to build the Starlight come about?
Ultimately, Aguirre told El Paso Inc., it was the easiest way to go. Because it was the first of its kind, it was also the hardest.
“Let me just start with that and say $30 million is a big price tag,” he said. “And this is a very unusual type of facility. I don’t know if there are others like it around the state.”
The road to the Starlight Event Center began eight years ago, he said.
“That’s when we were informed by the city that our lease was going to run out here,” he said. “As many know, El Paso ISD had to tear down their headquarters building right across the street from us.”
Formerly located at 6531 Boeing Dr., EPISD had been paying nearly $26,000 a month for that location and acquired a 10-story building Downtown that belonged to El Paso Community College.
Region 19’s city lease was running out, and its situation was little different from EPISD’s, he said.
“The only difference was that we were able, through conversation and negotiations, to get the city and the airport to agree to an extension of our lease of 40 years if – and this is the kicker – if we agreed to renovate our facilities,” he said. “But our building was a real nice building.
“I said, ‘What else did you want us to do?’ They said they were trying to go with Smart Code, and that includes everything going on around us now.”
Eight years ago, Smart Code development was a hot concept nationwide and at El Paso City Hall, which was pressing developers to use it when redeveloping an area or developing property from scratch.
El Paso’s best-known and most successful Smart Code development is Montecillo on North Mesa, and the idea was – and still is – to locate entertainment venues, apartments and single-family homes together in a walkable community. The Alamo Drafthouse development across Mesa is still in progress.
By the airport and in the area around EPISD’s leased site and Region 19’s as well, the city wanted to see Smart Code development – not more sprawling parking lots surrounding hotels and offices.
“They were telling me, ‘In order for you to stay there, you have to build or renovate your area to where it becomes Smart Code compliant,’” Aguirre said.
And that’s what the Starlight Event Center is – a venue that includes Region 19’s headquarters with the parking occupying the same exact site, not surrounding it.
“Keep in mind, this was eight years ago when we were having a conversation regarding us extending our lease,” he said. “So we’re leasing this property. We don’t own it.
“The only reason we’re able to build like this is because it’s a 40-year lease. The other thing is, when you think of our events center, it’s really going to be beneficial for our district because we have a place to hold conferences that are larger than what we’ve been doing here.”
Aguirre and Region 19 are also banking on Starlight Center taking advantage of the fact that there are only a few places in El Paso to hold large events.
Aguirre mentioned El Paso Civic Center in Downtown, UTEP’s Don Haskins facility and Grace Gardens in the Upper Valley.
“We could not have held that 500-person capacity training,” he said, referring to Together for Autism. “We could not invite other state conferences to come here because we didn’t have a facility. Now we have that opportunity.”
And that, he said, is why he and Region 19 aren’t worried about making the lease payments or paying off the debt on Starlight – because it’s going to be very busy.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.