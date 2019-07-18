El Paso Inc. has confirmed that El Paso Independent School District’s chief of police, Victor Araiza, has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
“He is currently on paid administrative leave,” district spokesman Gustavo Reveles said. “We have an interim chief of police, Harry Kirk.”
Reveles would not discuss the reason for Araiza’s suspension and did not provide any details.
“We can’t comment on anything else because it is a personnel matter,” he said.
Araiza has been with the EPISD Police Department for 25 years and previously served in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.
El Paso Inc. initially learned of Araiza’s suspension in early June, but the district was on summer break and no one was available until this week to confirm the report making the rounds among law enforcement agencies.
