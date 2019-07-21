El Paso Independent School District’s chief of police, Victor Araiza, has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation, El Paso Inc. has confirmed.
“He is currently on paid administrative leave,” district spokesman Gustavo Reveles said last week. “We have an interim chief of police, Harry Kirk.”
Araiza was suspended on June 25, Reveles said, but he would not discuss the reason for the suspension or provide any other details.
“We can’t comment on anything else because it is a personnel matter,” he said.
Araiza has been with the EPISD Police Department for 25 years and previously served in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.
El Paso Inc. initially learned of Araiza’s suspension in early June, but the district was on summer break and no one was available until last week to confirm the report making the rounds among law enforcement agencies.
