After seven years as superintendent of El Paso’s largest school district, Juan Cabrera will walk away from his job with $598,917 from the El Paso Independent School District and no more questions asked.
On Thursday, the EPISD board of trustees agreed to accept his resignation after a long closed-door session with Cabrera, who is accused of violating his contract by receiving pay for helping former EPISD board president Dori Fenenbock establish a virtual charter school network.
The board appointed Vince Sheffield, the district’s deputy superintendent of administration and academics, as interim superintendent until someone new is found to fill the position.
Sheffield has been with the district for 27 years.
“He is on leave, using accumulated vacation and other time he has,” school Trustee Al Velarde said of Cabrera. “He starts leave on Monday and officially resigns effective Feb. 1, 2021.”
According to a resolution the board approved, the district will pay a settlement of $558,917 “in consideration of Cabrera voluntarily resigning his position representing less than one year’s salary and benefits.”
The district will also fund three retirement plans belonging to Cabrera.
The district issued a statement that quoted Cabrera as saying, “Serving as superintendent of schools for the El Paso Independent School District for the last seven years has been a privilege and an honor.
“Together with the teachers and staff of the district, we managed to transform EPISD from a struggling (district) with a widespread cheating scandal into one that is seen as a leader in urban education in the United States.”
The controversy that led to Cabrera’s resignation arises from a lawsuit filed in September by the state of California against Cabrera and Fenenbock demanding $5 million that was invested in her project to establish a statewide virtual charter school network in Texas.
The California suit alleges that the money came from Sean McManus and Jason Schrock, who ran a large network of online charter schools in three states.
Last year, a month after investing in Fenenbock’s venture, McManus and Schrock were indicted on multiple charges for their alleged involvement in a massive charter school swindle that allegedly netted them $80 million in California education funds.
That dirty money, the California receiver alleges in the suit, was the source of the $5 million that Fenenbock got from McManus and Schrock to establish a virtual charter school network in Texas.
Fenenbock has told El Paso Inc. that she learned about the indictment of McManus and Schrock six weeks after they made their investment and that she immediately began severing ties by removing them from the board of the company she started, eSchool Inc., in conjunction with the school district in Texarkana, Texas.
She said she returned $483,000 to McManus and Schrock and legitimately spent the rest establishing eSchool Inc.
The California suit against Fenenbock and Cabrera seeks the return of the $5 million investment.
It also alleges that Cabrera received compensation from Fenenbock, but he has maintained that he did that work free as a friend.
Velarde said the question of investigating Cabrera arose at the previous meeting of the board, which decided to negotiate his resignation instead.
“He’s leaving us; he’s going away,” Velarde said. “I do not see any reason to continue.
“The investigation that I was asking to look into would require significant dollars and involve hiring people who know how to look into those things. I no longer have an interest in pursuing that because there’s nothing to gain.”
The bottom line, he said, is “Mr. Cabrera has agreed to resign.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
