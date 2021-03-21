El Paso Community College’s urban Downtown campus is about to get a new look and a new focus that’s designed to help students land high-paying, recession-resistant jobs.
In time for the next school year, the Rio Grande campus, as it is officially called, is getting a new $38 million building that will house 65,000 square feet of classroom and lab space.
The building will also include five floors of covered parking, which is always at a premium in Downtown El Paso.
The facility will largely be used for health-care classes that will teach students to be nurses, pharmacy technicians, physical therapy assistants, emergency medical technicians and X-ray technicians.
The project will also provide classroom space for a new two-year program in echocardiography. The program will teach students to use sound to examine a patient’s heart and help doctors see if there are any problems.
Construction is scheduled to finish later this year, and the new building and parking area will be ready for next fall, when the college plans to return to having 50% of its courses in-person. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, EPCC has held more than 90% of its classes online.
“The new Rio Grande facility will train EPCC students with skills necessary for a career in health care, which benefits the entire region,” said Keri Moe, EPCC associate vice president for external relations, communication and development.
“Graduates will become future workers in high-wage professions while improving health-care services to individuals throughout our community,” Moe added.
EPCC reported a 9.5% decrease in enrollment last fall compared to fall 2019 and a 30% decrease in first-time students. But one area the community college is seeing increased enrollment is in the health-care fields.
The new echocardiography program will position EPCC to meet future demands for highly skilled medical workers in a field that is underrepresented in the El Paso area, said Souraya Hajjar, dean of health, career and technical education, math and science.
Students graduating with a two-year degree in echocardiography can start at $28 an hour, Hajjar said. That translates to $58,000 a year, without overtime.
“Students want a skill and something that translates directly to the job market,” Hajjar said.
Health-care jobs have another advantage: They are largely immune from the ups and downs of the economy, Hajjar added.
Moe said that health-care fields represent the fastest-growing category of jobs in the borderland and across the nation.
“In response to this need, the Rio Grande campus enhancements will primarily serve health-science students and provide them access to cutting-edge training tools,” Moe said.
Some of that state-of-the-art technology will be part of two simulation labs that resemble hospital settings. The labs will allow students from different disciplines to work together to respond to hypothetical scenarios, like a patient having a heart attack.
One of the big issues preventing the Rio Grande campus from growing has been its urban setting and limited parking.
“There is no room to park except going up,” Hajjar said.
The new parking garage will have space for 375 cars. That will allow students, faculty and staff to access classrooms and labs without having to cross busy streets, Moe said.
Parking will be on the lower levels of the new building, and classrooms and labs will be on the upper floors.
The additional parking spaces will also make the campus library and health clinic more accessible for community members to use, Moe said.
“This will also positively impact the surrounding neighborhood by decreasing traffic disruption and reducing the number of vehicles parked on the street,” she said.
A recent study showed that health-care graduates from EPCC have more than a $20 million economic impact on the borderland economy each year, Hajjar said.
The construction project is part of a $115 million building program that is wrapping up this year and is creating improvements at each of the five campuses in the EPCC district.
Districtwide improvements are being financed with bonds backed by tuition revenue and other student fees, and El Paso County taxpayers are not responsible for the debt.
EPCC has asked voters to approve general-obligation bonds once in the college’s history, back in 1971.
“The jobs of the future will require some sort of degree or certification,” Moe said. “As our community emerges from the pandemic, EPCC is best positioned and is prepared to train and provide individuals in our community with the tools needed to re-skill and up-skill for these jobs.
“Health sciences is and will continue to be a high-paying and in-demand field.”
