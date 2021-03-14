Like many community colleges across the country, El Paso Community College is seeing some troubling numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the most worrisome for EPCC President William Serrata is the plunge in freshman enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2020, with students deciding to put off higher education as the pandemic has forced classes online, destroyed jobs and compelled some young adults to stay home to support their families.
That could spell trouble not just for individual students and families but the El Paso economy as a whole and businesses that need to fill jobs. Serrata points to studies that show if El Paso area students don’t enroll in college in either the summer or fall immediately after graduating from high school, the chances of them ever getting a certificate or college degree is about 1%.
“We saw a significant decline,” Serrata said of first-time and overall fall enrollment. “It is really strange. Community colleges, we have a reverse relationship with the economy. When the economy is humming, doing well, our enrollments flatten or even fall. But when the economy takes a turn for the worse, our enrollments boom.”
But the uncertainty of the pandemic has turned that all on its head.
Enrollment at El Paso Community College was down overall in the fall semester by 9.5% compared to fall 2019 – roughly 26,000 students compared with 29,000 in fall 2019.
Enrollment by first-year students tumbled 30% year over year. EPCC normally attracts about 4,600 first-year students during a fall semester, but had only about 3,200 enroll this past fall, Serrata said.
EPCC’s success rate, which measures students who are passing their courses with a C grade or better, also fell 4% last fall.
The 1,100 community colleges across the country are seeing similar enrollment declines, Serrata said. In Texas, 45 of the 50 community colleges saw enrollment declines this fall.
Community colleges have taken the biggest enrollment hit and the slump has continued into spring, according to the latest data reported last week by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Nationwide, spring college enrollment is running 2.9% below last spring’s level. At community colleges it’s down 9.5%.
Spring enrollment at EPCC dipped to 23,000 this year, but that’s to be expected since the second semester usually sees a decline, Serrata said.
EPCC was ready to give out $500,000 in additional financial aid last fall, but ended up paying out $4.5 million less than it did the previous fall, Serrata said. Students went through the application process and the financial aid process, but ended up not attending class, he explained.
EPCC normally gives out $60 million to $65 million in financial aid each year.
Serrata said a number of factors are at work that all added up to create the sharp decline in enrollment, including the fear and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
EPCC’s student population is 85% Hispanic and national studies have shown that Hispanics or Latino communities, along with Blacks, have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic, he said.
Many students work in restaurants and other frontline service industries, which have taken a particularly hard hit during the pandemic.
And the unique nature of El Paso with its large, often multigenerational families, also has played a part. EPCC has seen a growing trend of college-age students being asked to take care of and watch younger siblings attending class virtually at home during the pandemic, Serrata said.
Some students are also uncomfortable with the technology needed for remote learning or don’t have access to electronic devices that are required.
The college polled its students last spring as the pandemic took hold and it transitioned to mostly remote classes. Ninety-one percent of those polled said they have access to the Internet and 93% said they have the necessary devices needed to do their coursework online. But that still leaves hundreds of the most at-risk students unable to participate in online learning, Serrata said.
To respond to that, EPCC has used CARES Act and other relief funding to purchase about 3,600 devices to be used by faculty, staff and students, who can check them out for the entire semester.
But all is not doom and gloom, Serrata said.
EPCC is expecting a “surge” in enrollment next fall, now that vaccines are becoming more available.
“We understand that students need us,” he said. “We are hopeful they will be able to enroll this fall and do so safely. We will continue to put the safety and security of our faculty, staff and students at the forefront.”
Right now, EPCC is planning on a 50% return to the classroom next fall, meaning half of courses will be face to face and half will be remote.
Before the pandemic hit, 74% of EPCC students were taking traditional face-to-face classes with 9% taking completely online offerings and another 17% taking some distance learning.
That translates to 91% of students taking at least one in-person class.
“Right now, it is the complete opposite, with 92% of our courses online,” Serrata said.
EPCC is also wrapping up a $115 million building campaign that began in 2016 that is designed to improve facilities at its existing campuses.
Much of the funding will be aimed at improving the college’s offerings in career and technical education courses like nursing and auto mechanics, and in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, programs, Serrata said.
“Students are basically saying, ‘I need a job. I need a skill. I will come to college and get a specific skill,’” Serrata said.
At the Downtown Rio Grande campus, EPCC will open a new building later this year with 65,000 square feet of classrooms and lab space for health care classes as well as five floors of covered parking.
“I know we are in flux now,” Serrata said. “I tell students it is so important to enroll even if it is just for one class.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.