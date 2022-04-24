The three-story, 103,000-square-foot arts, science and technology building is officially open on EPCC’s largest campus, Valle Verde in the Mission Valley.
College administrators, faculty and students gathered April 14 to mark the milestone with a ribbon cutting. The building, EPCC President William Serrata said, “has created learning spaces that will focus on science, technology, engineering, math, as well as the arts.”
The building has classrooms, science labs, and a large community room for lectures, performances and special events, as well as performance spaces for dance and music. The building also holds the time capsule that was sealed during EPCC’s 50th anniversary in 2019. It will be opened during the college’s 75th anniversary in 2044.
Construction on the project and five others began in 2015 and add 405,000-square-feet of space across EPCC’s campuses.
The college has nearly 30,000 students and offers 145 degree and certificate programs.
