El Paso Community College administrators, trustees, faculty, staff and students gathered Nov. 19 to celebrate the expansion of EPCC’s fastest growing campus, Mission del Paso. At the event, El Pasoans were given a tour of the new classrooms, labs, study spaces and ‘Flexitorium,’ a multipurpose event and auditorium space. In 2017, EPCC’s board of trustees approved the use of $255 million for its campus transformation plan to upgrade the college’s campuses and address overcrowding. The Mission del Paso campus is in the Lower Valley at 10700 Gateway East.
