El Paso Community College administrators, trustees, faculty, staff and students gathered Nov. 19 to celebrate the expansion of EPCC’s fastest growing campus, Mission del Paso. At the event, El Pasoans were given a tour of the new classrooms, labs, study spaces and ‘Flexitorium,’ a multipurpose event and auditorium space. In 2017, EPCC’s board of trustees approved the use of $255 million for its campus transformation plan to upgrade the college’s campuses and address overcrowding. The Mission del Paso campus is in the Lower Valley at 10700 Gateway East.

3
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.