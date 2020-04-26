Many El Pasoans are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for many food and beverage workers, that is simply not an option.
The restaurant industry is one of the most heavily battered industries, accounting for 60% of the jobs lost nationwide in March, Fortune reports.
Andy Martinez, Jesse Maynes, and Kristin Brown have founded EPBarwears to support food and beverage workers in the El Paso area who have had their hours cut, been furloughed or who have been laid off.
EPBarwears sells merchandise with unique designs online, inspired by the brands of local businesses. All profits go directly to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund.
The foundation then provides grants to Workforce Solutions Borderplex, which assists food and beverage workers who have faced economic hardships because of the pandemic.
The project has been in operation only for a few weeks, but it has already raised $325 for the foundation and has forged partnerships with Benny Franks, Cincinnati Bar & Grill, Kaedama and St. Augustine Artisan Pizza to use their brands for the designs.
“I really wanted to make a positive impact since a lot of workers don’t have the luxury of working from home,” Martinez said. “I think my team and I are working very well together, and I’m excited to see how much bigger we can make this and how much more of an impact we can make.”
Through this business model, consumers are basically making a donation every time they buy a shirt, but Martinez still encourages people to make a direct donation if they would rather.
According to Martinez, he got the idea for EPBarwears when he stumbled upon the Instagram page of Coel Studio, a multidisciplinary design studio based out of Salt Lake City, that is also supporting food and beverage workers in its city through a similar approach.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve had a lot of interest, and we’re starting to get to a point where it’s hard for us to manage each individual design for every restaurant or bar partnership,” said Barton Strawn, partner with Coel Studio. “And also, a lot of the designers in our city, just like any other small business right now, unfortunately, they’re struggling to bring in work. Our hope is that this will also help them out too.”
According to Strawn, Barwears has raised nearly $1,500 through 142 purchased items for the Tip Your Server project.
For more information, go online to EPBarwears.com.
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.
