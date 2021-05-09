El Paso’s motorcycle police officers are toting M4 rifles these days, joining motor police in Dallas and Fort Worth and some other Texas cities, adding to their ability to engage in dangerous situations that officers encounter more often nowadays.
Just what prompted the decision to arm El Paso motorcycle officers with the conspicuous military-style rifles is a question the department didn’t answer.
An unnamed police officer said equipping motorcycle officers with semi-automatic rifles was the result of the Aug. 3, 2019 Walmart mass shooting that left 23 dead and dozens wounded.
But El Paso police public information officer Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said that’s not the case in a written response to questions El Paso Inc. emailed to him last week.
“Actually, the use of patrol rifles is and has been widely standard practice and basic police issue equipment for quite some time,” Carrillo wrote. “The reality of a need for that as standard equipment came to light after the LA bank robbery when officers were faced by better armed suspect.”
That bank robbery occurred 24 years ago in Los Angeles.
El Paso officers in squad cars were issued the M4 rifles well before motorcycle officers, who can carry them on the back of their motorcycles on a voluntary basis, as is the case in other cities. But El Paso Inc. couldn’t learn when those rifles were issued.
For years, police squad cars in the U.S. carried a 10-gauge shotgun, which was no match for the military-style, semi-automatic rifles with magazines holding 20 or more rounds that everyday Americans possess and everyday American criminals use – sometimes against police.
“Although motor officers’ primary function is that of traffic enforcement, at any time, they would be required to respond, and do respond, to such calls where a patrol rifle would be best deployed,” Carrillo said.
El Paso Inc. checked with other Texas cities and was told that Dallas motorcycle officers have carried police rifles since 2018 and Fort Worth officers, since 2019.
“Officers are not required to carry them. It is strictly voluntary,” said a Fort Worth police spokesperson.
The Austin Police Department confirmed that Austin motorcycle officers do not carry police rifles.
