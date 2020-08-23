August 2020 is on track to be one of the hottest on record, with a full week to go before the calendar turns.
“We’re on pace for August to be one of hottest on record, but there’s still a lot of August to go,” said Anthony Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa.
So, the city’s cooling centers remain open as El Paso sweats through seemingly endless dog days, with at least a few more triple-digit highs coming in late August.
The cooling centers were originally slated to close on Aug. 15, when triple-digit heat typically passes into the rearview mirror. But the heat is sticking around, and so will the centers, the city says, until it starts to cool down.
Brown said if the month of August had ended on Friday, it would be the hottest August on record, beating out 2019 by an average of 1.4 degrees. But there’s still some time left for that to change.
“Given the forecast, I think we’re probably going to hold on to a podium finish,” Brown said.
El Paso has been warming. From 1879 to 2010, El Paso saw an average of 15.4 days with triple-digit temperatures. But look at only the last 20 years, 1981 to 2010, and the average was 20.5 days, according to National Weather Service data.
In a year when the words “record” and “unprecedented” are regularly used buzzwords, hitting or breaking heat records still manages to stand out. On Thursday, El Paso’s daily high of 103 matched the record set in 2007.
Brown said the area is seeing a weather pattern more typical of June, with high daytime temperatures and dry conditions, despite being in the monsoon season.
“It’s not at all normal. An area of high pressure that typically will move to the east has decided to stay over the western United States all summer long,” Brown said.
It’s hard to nail down how many 100-degree days El Paso has left for the summer, he said, but there will be a few more from now until September.
The city’s rain outlook is dwindling, too, as the days tick closer to the end of monsoon season, typically near the end of September.
“There may not be much hope left for the summer, but as we go into fall and lose heating from the sun, the storm track will start eroding the high. What little monsoon moisture we have will also be carried off to the east with it,” Brown said. “We may end up seeing relief from the heat as a nail in the coffin of the monsoon season.”
He said there have been monsoon seasons with a dry July and August and wetter September, but that it’s too early to tell whether that will happen this year.
If you live in the middle of the city, you might not be feeling those fresh summer nights found in more rural parts of the region, in places like the Upper Valley. Blame the urban heat island effect, where roads and buildings absorb heat all day and then take time to cool off at night.
“It’s noticeable in larger geographic size cities,” Brown said. “Since you have Juárez it adds to the urban island effect.”
The urban heat effect doesn’t just drive up temperatures in cities during the summer, either.
“In the winter a lot of times, it can really make a difference in places like Phoenix, places with large urban sprawl,” Brown said. “It absolutely makes a difference.”
Brown said it’s too early to tell what kind of winter El Paso will have. The region’s winters depend on global weather patterns like El Niño and La Niña, and Brown said it currently looks like La Niña will be weak this year.
That means our winter might be a little drier than normal.
“There have been studies that have shown drought tends to feed itself. If you don’t have rains to wet soils, that moisture is not recycled back to the atmosphere and it continues to stay dry,” Brown said. “Droughts can have a feedback cycle, and it’s more true in the east than for us. But there are studies that show, if you have drier soils, you tend to have hotter temperatures, higher pressure.”
