The El Paso Zoo’s Przewalski horse, Brianna, has given birth to a healthy filly, a small, furry step forward for the conservation of the rare horse.
“This is an important moment in the history of the El Paso Zoo team and the city of El Paso in our continuing conservation endeavors,” El Paso Zoo animal curator John Kiseda said in a statement. “It’s a rare opportunity to be able to be involved in placing an endangered species back into its natural habitat in its home region, especially when that home region is far away in another land on a different continent.
The baby female horse is the second filly born to the zoo’s Przewalski horses, Brianna and Vitalis, according to a news release. The first filly, Misha, was born in 2018 and was recently transferred to a facility in Minnesota to acclimate to winter conditions before making another journey to the Orenburg Reserve in the Preduralskaya Steppe in Russia.
At one time extinct in the wild, the Przewalski horse was reintroduced to its habitat in Mongolia and now number roughly 2,000 in the wild.
The filly is not available for public viewing yet, “because we need to make sure that she is bonding, nursing and getting around well,” El Paso Zoo collections supervisor Griselda Martinez said in a statement.
In an interview with El Paso Inc. in March, former zoo director Steve Marshall said the Przewalski horse was his favorite at the zoo.
“They are the only remaining wild equine species on the planet,” he said. “I like the way they look like those cave paintings in France with the black mane mohawk kind of thing sticking up. … And the conservation story! I could talk about that all day.
“They were determined to be extinct in their home range – only known at zoos and private breeders.
“And for zoos to have bandied together and bred the animals back up, studied the environment they were in, changed the things that made them go extinct and then to reintroduce them back into the wild – to have the horses here in El Paso and be able to tell that story – is just massively great.”