A building that once housed a Blockbuster video store and was briefly Complete Emergency Care is now a freestanding emergency room operated by The Hospitals of Providence.
On Thursday, hospital executives cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the ER on the Eastside at 1890 George Dieter. It has nine private treatment rooms, including one designated for obstetrics and gynecology.
The Hospitals of Providence, along with other hospital systems and health care chains, have placed ERs on busy street corners and in strip malls, remaking the ER experience in El Paso as they have in cities across the state.
Although they sometimes look similar, freestanding emergency rooms are not urgent care centers. Patients generally use urgent care centers when their injury or illness is not an emergency but they can’t wait for an appointment with their doctor. They treat the most common maladies, including sinus infections, fevers and sprains.
Freestanding emergency rooms are open 24/7 and can treat most everything a regular ER can, including chest pain and broken bones.