El Paso's Westside businesses wilt under cloud of sewer odor

Richie Hatch was in for a stinky surprise when he arrived at his business, Total Defense on Doniphan Park Circle.
“There was a literal geyser of poop – three to four feet high,” Hatch said in an interview last week.
“Yeah, it’s true. It was flowing down the street, and it stunk to high heaven,” added Anne Hussmann Mitchell, who owns So El Paso across the street at 1057 Doniphan Park. “It smelled like an RV bathroom.”
That was two and a half months ago when the catastrophic failure of two sewer lines that usually carry about 10 million gallons of wastewater a day to a treatment facility set off a cleanup effort that continues to this day.
In what El Paso Water has called an “unprecedented wastewater emergency,” sewage flowed past businesses on Doniphan Park Circle and overflowed into nearby neighborhoods for a couple of weeks before the utility was able to divert it into a nearby retention pond and into the Rio Grande.
Wastewater has flowed into the Rio Grande for months in the area near Paisano Drive and Racetrack Drive as the utility has scrambled to repair the damage to the wastewater lines.
Business owners interviewed for this story said the smell has improved but it still lingers. And if the wind is blowing in the right direction, it smells a bit like a dairy farm. It’s so sour on some days it rankles customers – especially those trying to eat.
“It has been detrimental to the business,” said Patricia Telles, co-owner of Rosa’s Cantina at 3454 Doniphan. “Customers have complained continuously. The odor comes inside, and customers think it’s an issue with our plumbing.”
The Westside watering hole was made famous by Marty Robbins’ 1959 ballad “El Paso” and attracts hungry tourists and locals.
“It’s such a rancid smell, and I own a restaurant,” Telles said. “You get a bad reputation very quick.”
El Paso Water is now considering “some sort of assistance” for the businesses impacted by the wastewater emergency, spokesperson Lisa Rosendorf said. The utility recently sent a “Business Impact Form” to several dozen businesses in the area.
“There’s no requirement for us to do this,” Rosendorf said. “But we do have a normal claims process, so we thought it was the right thing to get out ahead of that and be proactive about it since we know we have caused disruption to some businesses in the area.”
The one-page form asks business owners to describe their business, the specific disruptions, the monetary impact and to attach whatever documentation they might have.
Hatch said there have been only two months so far this year that the road in front of his business hasn’t been closed due to construction. And when the sewer lines failed on Aug. 13, few showed up for their self-defense classes for at least a week.
“‘Come walk through poop and train with us’ is not a good selling point,” Hatch said.
The wastewater, the flies and now the lingering odor have also impacted So El Paso’s business.
“It was embarrassing because we are a souvenir store and people visit here from out of town. So, for us, it was more of an image issue,” Mitchell said.
On her desk was one of the gift cards El Paso Water gave area business owners days after the emergency for free carwashes.
Mitchell, like Hatch and Telles, said she doesn’t believe El Paso Water’s cleanup efforts have been adequate.
El Paso Water’s efforts to divert the wastewater and clean up the raw sewage continue. The utility announced on Oct. 29 that it had implemented the second phase of its mitigation plan to divert wastewater away from the Rio Grande to the Haskell R. Street Wastewater Treatment Plant in South Central El Paso.
The utility is still investigating what caused the breaks in the sewer and has sent portions of the lines to experts for forensic analysis, Rosendorf said.
“With the ponds, as the wastewater recedes and is pumped out, we have brought in environmental contractors to do disinfection and deodorizing,” she said, adding that the replacement sewer line is about 80% complete and should be finished in about a month.
“Once fully in place and water is being put back into the system that will make a huge difference in terms of reducing odor in the system,” Rosendorf said.
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 143.
