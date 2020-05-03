All of El Paso’s major malls reopened over the weekend. They are among the businesses allowed to reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott’s new orders.
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, Cielo Vista Mall and Bassett Place reopened Friday, May 1.
The outlet mall and Bassett Place are now open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Sunday, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Cielo Vista Mall is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Sunday, when the hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Sunland Park Mall on the Westside reopened Monday. It is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Sunday, when the hours will be noon to 6 p.m.
It is not clear how many retailers with stores in the malls will open their doors. The malls encouraged customers to visit their websites to check which stores are open.
Macy’s at Cielo Vista Mall opened Monday. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it's offering contact-free curbside pick-up.
Under the governor’s plan, retailers, restaurants and movie theaters may open but must keep capacity limited to 25%. Officials with the city of El Paso have strongly encouraged El Pasoans to stay home and practice social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread in the region.
The malls emphasized the safety protocols they were enacting. Sunland Park Mall said its Code of Conduct would be posted on the property and online. It includes saying at least 6 feet from other people, not gathering in groups and using a face mask.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” Kelley Baker, general manager at Sunland Park Mall, said in a news release. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.