El Paso area first responders and other community supporters paid tribute Saturday, Sept. 11, to the New York City firefighters and police officers who lost their lives saving others in the World Trade Center 20 years ago.
About 75 climbers, including firefighters in full gear, gathered at Southwest University Park to climb the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs in the twin towers, which collapsed after being hit by hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001.
This year’s stair climb was hosted by the Borderland 100 Club. The nonprofit provides assistance to public safety agencies, officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians/paramedics and their families. For more information, go online to Borderland100Club.com.
