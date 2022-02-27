Rick and Ginger Francis have donated $10 million to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, a gift the university described as historic.
The donation was announced on campus Thursday during a visit of the board that governs the Texas Tech University System. The Board of Regents held its annual meeting, its first in the borderland since 2018, and toured the campus.
“Once in a lifetime, one has the opportunity to be a part of an idea which can have a profound impact on the community. I’ve been fortunate to be part of such an endeavor in the borderplex – the campus that is now TTUHSC El Paso,” L. Frederick “Rick” Francis said in a statement. “Ginger and I are proud to endow the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and help make history as TTUHSC El Paso reaches yet another milestone.”
Rick Francis is executive chairman of WestStar, a former chair of the Board of Regents and current chair of the Texas Tech El Paso President’s Development Council. He was also a key player in the establishment of Texas Tech’s four-year medical school in the borderland. Next year, TTUHSC El Paso celebrates its 10th anniversary as a standalone institution.
Rick Francis was named El Paso Inc.’s 2009 El Pasoan of the Year, and Ginger Francis was named a Woman of Impact by El Paso Inc. in 2011.
So far, 129 students have graduated from the L. Frederick Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. It offers a master’s degree in biomedical sciences, as well as a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate Program.
“This historic endowment will have a large and lasting impact on our graduate school and the students in our region, empowering talented individuals to achieve their dreams of careers in the field of health sciences,” said Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, dean of the graduate school. “Thanks to the generosity of Rick and Ginger Francis, we can look toward the future and begin conceptualizing plans for a Ph.D. program, while also recruiting world-class faculty researchers who will mentor our students and positively shape the future of biomedical research.”
