El Pasoans line up for food
Photo by Jorge Salgado

A drone photo shows the long line of cars outside of Katie’s Pantry in Northeast El Paso on Thursday. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to business closures and layoffs, the demand for food from area food panties continues to soar. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says it is distributing 155,059 emergency boxes of food to more than 30,000 people a week. The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, established a $1 million matching grant to benefit the food bank earlier this month. So far, $653,000 has been raised toward the goal.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.