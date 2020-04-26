A drone photo shows the long line of cars outside of Katie’s Pantry in Northeast El Paso on Thursday. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to business closures and layoffs, the demand for food from area food panties continues to soar. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says it is distributing 155,059 emergency boxes of food to more than 30,000 people a week. The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, established a $1 million matching grant to benefit the food bank earlier this month. So far, $653,000 has been raised toward the goal.
El Pasoans line up for food: Over 155,000 boxes distributed per week
