It’s tax and budget time for the city of El Paso, school districts and other local jurisdictions, and COVID-19 cases aren’t the only thing on the rise.
Property tax bills from just about all of them will be going up even if the tax rates don’t, chiefly because of the increases in property values since last year – especially single-family homes.
El Paso County intends to slightly lower its property tax rate but will have to declare a 2.5% revenue increase because of an anticipated bump in sales taxes, which are handled differently under state law from the city’s sales taxes.
For El Paso homeowners, the city’s proposed 90.7-cent tax rate will remain the same in the city’s coming fiscal year, which starts Sept. 1, as last year.
But the value of the average El Paso home last year, $136,297, increased by $9,046 this year, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District.
That increase will also mean higher property tax bills from most local governments when the consolidated tax office starts sending those bills out in October.
For instance, the city’s tax on the average home, valued at $145,343 this year, will increase by $82 or 6.6% from $1,237 to $1,319.
The El Paso City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, for a public hearing not on the tax rate, but on the proposed $1.06 billion “all-funds” budget for fiscal 2022, which begins Sept. 1.
The council will vote on a $1.06 billion proposed budget and the proposed tax rate the following Tuesday, Aug. 24.
That all-funds budget includes the $476 million general fund budget. That money comes from property and sales taxes, fines and fees to pay for the city’s day-to-day operations, including salaries for police and fire departments and all other city workers and related expenses.
The other portion of the city’s budget not supported by property taxes includes operations like the El Paso International Airport and the water utility, El Paso Water, which have substantial budgets that are supported by their own operational revenues – not property taxes.
As proposed, financing El Paso’s $476 million general fund operations would require a $15.7 million increase in property taxes that is 4.7% over last year. The city’s chief financial officer, Robert Cortinas, has been recommending that the council keep the 90.7-cent tax rate this year since February at multiple presentations to City Council.
He has also cautioned City Council members against leaving too much potential tax revenue behind year after year.
As a result of the new restriction on tax increases that the Texas Legislature approved two years ago, local governments may only increase property taxes in a given year by 3.5% without seeking voter approval for a higher tax increase.
Previously referred to as the rollback rate, cities and counties used to be able to raise property taxes by as much as 8% without worrying about a petition campaign for a rollback election.
Now, if a local government goes over 3.5%, that rollback election is automatic.
That 90.7 tax rate City Council is likely to approve Sept. 24 will generate additional revenues that are just eight-tenths of a cent below the 3.5% cap because of the increase in property values.
It may not seem like much, Cortinas told the council at a recent budget briefing, but by not taking that eighth-tenths of a penny below the 3.5% ceiling, the city will pass up on a significant amount of future revenue that will get bigger every year.
As it is, he said, the city’s expenses are exceeding its income, and by next year, the gap between the city’s potential property tax income and the city’s expenses will grow to nearly $40 million that has to be covered by other sources or cut back.
Those expenses will include the city’s next contract with the police union and adding more police officers.
“Again, we have collective bargaining obligations that are accounted for in these estimates,” Cortinas said at a briefing for City Council. “And then there’s the completion of the quality of life bond projects, and the continued operating costs will have to be built into the budget over the next few years.”
The consequences of leaving potential tax income behind will grow in later years, Cortinas said, urging the council to be a little more aggressive in setting the tax rate and using the extra revenue that the Texas Legislature left to cities when it established the 3.5% cap two years ago.
“Looking ahead into the future, again, we have the increased cost for our public safety departments, so we have our police staffing plan, which has been in place now for six years,” he said.
The graphics slide Cortinas showed City Council in explaining the problems he sees was initially presented last February, and Cortinas reminded the council that he has made the same presentation “multiple times over the last seven months.”
It shows that by 2023, the property tax revenues supporting police and firefighter salaries and the cost of operating those departments’ new command centers will exceed revenues by $37 million.
By 2024, the graphic showed, the gap between revenues and expenses could reach $51 million.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call 915-630-6622.
