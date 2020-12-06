Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have promised to get their COVID-19 shot together in front of the cameras to encourage doubting Americans to do the same.
But 64 years ago, there was another disease sweeping the country that was crippling adults and particularly children for which there was no prevention until Dr. Jonas Salk came up with one.
The year was 1956, the disease was polio and the prevention was the Salk vaccine, but there was a problem getting people, especially teenagers, to take it when Ruth Migdal Taber, now an El Pasoan known to many, came up with an idea.
But, a little more history first. Clinical trials of the Salk vaccine and a neutral placebo began in 1954 with the inoculation of nearly 2 million school children in the United States that showed the vaccine to be effective.
With that, a national vaccination campaign began, but more than 200,000 people received a defective vaccine, leaving 200 children paralyzed and 10 dead, according to accounts.
It was a scandal that spooked a lot of people, and two years later, there was still a stubborn fear of the vaccine, especially among teenagers, Taber said.
At the time, Taber was handling public relations for the New York City Health Department.
“We only had about 10% of them inoculated, and I said we need to get somebody to attract them – somebody teenagers like,” she told El Paso Inc.
At the time, Elvis Presley was the nation’s favorite rock ’n’ roll star – among teens, but not so much with adults, Taber said.
Her idea was to get Elvis photographed while getting the shot. As it happened, he was scheduled for what would become a very famous live appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in New York City that drove adults crazy and teens wild.
“I called his manager, Tom Parker, and said everything about 100 miles an hour because I wanted to say everything before he hung up on me,” Taber said. “I told him Elvis could do such a good deed.
“It would do so much to motivate teenagers because the National Polio Foundation – called the Infantile Paralysis Society in those days – was willing to pay for the photograph to be replicated with Elvis’ signature and given to every teenager who gets a shot.”
The rest is history few know about.
Taber said Parker called back 10 minutes after she made the pitch and approved her idea.
“It was the most fabulous press conference I ever had,” Taber said. “We got coverage in every state and every country. But the bottom line was we got teenagers vaccinated.”
Now, 92, Taber said she’d really like to see a similar national campaign using all the media out there, showing not only former American presidents but every sort of Elvis equivalent: movie stars, rock stars and comedians getting the COVID-19 shot when it becomes available – all wearing masks, of course.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.