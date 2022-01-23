An El Paso businessman was recently appointed to a statewide commission that oversees mortgage lending.
Hector Retta, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Economy Wholesale Grocers, is the new commissioner of the Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending at the Texas Finance Commission.
Retta begins his appointment on Feb. 1.
“There’s a fair amount of strategic planning for the commission,” Retta told El Paso Inc. Friday “It will be helpful to bring a private sector perspective into the regulatory agency. I’ve worked in private sector institutions for years, and it will be an opportunity to go in and sit on the other side of the table.”
The Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending regulates state-chartered savings banks, residential mortgage loan originators and mortgage-related entities. The department also investigates consumer complaints related to mortgage origination.
The Texas Finance Commission appointed Retta and oversees the Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending. The department was created in 1961 and regulates more than $438 billion in combined assets in state-chartered savings banks.
There are more than 47,000 mortgage loan originators in Texas, and more than 2,800 mortgage-related entities that fall under the department’s regulation.
Retta was previously president, CEO and vice chairman of Capital Bank in El Paso from 2010 to 2017. He also was previously executive vice president and regional president of Wells Fargo in Orange County, California.
Retta has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in economics from Baylor University.
