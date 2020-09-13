Zoo thanks Providence radiology team
Photo provided by Barracuda PR

The El Paso Zoo recently recognized and thanked the radiology team at The Hospitals of Providence for its effort to help diagnose Rudo the lion. Rudo was taken to the Memorial Campus in August for an MRI, pictured above. The medical team discovered a severe inflammatory spinal cord lesion in his neck, which was inoperable. The neurological disorder left the right side of the 7-year-old lion’s body paralyzed. Veterinary staff at the zoo determined euthanasia was the most humane course of action. The El Paso Zoo presented the radiology team with a photo of Rudo and his paw print.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.