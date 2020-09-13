The El Paso Zoo recently recognized and thanked the radiology team at The Hospitals of Providence for its effort to help diagnose Rudo the lion. Rudo was taken to the Memorial Campus in August for an MRI, pictured above. The medical team discovered a severe inflammatory spinal cord lesion in his neck, which was inoperable. The neurological disorder left the right side of the 7-year-old lion’s body paralyzed. Veterinary staff at the zoo determined euthanasia was the most humane course of action. The El Paso Zoo presented the radiology team with a photo of Rudo and his paw print.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso children’s museum groundbreaking planned in coming months
- Whispers
- British consul looking at El Paso business as UK negotiates trade agreement with US
- Duo cultivate unique creative hub – and lager
- Pelican Energy Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire the Surface Pressure Control Flow Business Unit of Baker Hughes
- Flush with wine, New Mexico vineyards need room for new harvest. Their request: drink wine!
- Jim Ward: Indebted to El Paso
- Blue Road Investments expands its El Paso warehouse portfolio
- UTEP names chief legal officer
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Survey: Downtown hopeful in face of pandemic crisis
- El Paso Water moves to shore up water supply
- They bought a piece of empty desert in 1971
- El Paso icon Myrna Deckert has died
- Jessica Zaragoza buys popular Bella Cora bakery
- Texas Tech El Paso nursing students get white coats
- El Paso Fed: Growth slows amid signs of recovery
- El Paso Zoo thanks Providence radiology team for lion care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.