She was the one who often came to the window to interact with zookeepers during the El Paso Zoo's educational lion encounters. She was beautiful, spunky, playful, mischievous and brave, zookeepers say.
Last week, Kalliope, the zoo's 13-year-old African lioness, died. Her sisters, Zari and Malaika, remain on exhibit.
“It is so hard to say goodbye to animals we have had the honor of taking care of for so long. Being in a lion’s presence is a special and treasured experience that only few get to have. She will be dearly missed,” Amanda Leverett, the collections supervisor for the El Paso Zoo’s Africa section, said in a news release.
In December 2020, a CT scan revealed a tumor in Kalliope’s chest. She was transported in January to Arizona Veterinary Oncology where she received radiation treatment, according to the news release.
Her initial recovery was successful, but this month Kalliope began to have difficulty breathing. She was not interested in eating, tired easily and last week died “quietly in her sleep,” the zoo says.
“Caring for an aging animal collection is a double-edged sword,” El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said in a statement. “We get to see and celebrate births and life from the beginning, but also have to deal with the circle of life and say goodbye to our aging friends when it is time.”
