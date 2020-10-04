Ivan the leopard
Photo provided by El Paso Zoo

Right: Ivan, a 21-year-old Amur leopard at the El Paso Zoo, has died. The zoo announced last Sunday, Sept. 27, that Ivan had been diagnosed with degenerative kidney disease more than 2 1/2 years ago and ‘after much discussion between his animal care team, the veterinary staff and zoo management the decision was made that the best course of action would be euthanasia.’ Amur leopards’ life expectancy is about 18 years, according to the zoo. Ivan was born at the Erie Zoological Gardens on March 3, 1999, and arrived in El Paso in 2000. He sired five cubs. The zoo now has one female Amur leopard, Nastya. Zoo staff is working with the Species Survival Plan to acquire another male companion for her.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.