About 20 penguins – the warm climate-loving variety – are expected to march into the Sun City next year, and the El Paso Zoo has started work on their accommodations.
On Tuesday, elected officials gathered with city and zoo staff at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $5.2 million project, which is funded by the 2012 quality of life bond initiative.
The penguin exhibit will feature a “rocky coast, outdoor viewing area and underwater viewing experience,” according to a news release. The project also includes outdoor seating, restrooms and a picnic area.
The El Paso Zoo says it selected Magellanic penguins for the exhibit because they live in temperate climates in South America so are better suited for El Paso’s climate than their cold-weather relatives.
