A reception to introduce this year’s Leadership America and Leadership Texas classes was held Wednesday at the Upper Valley home of Mona Goldberg.
The women will visit several cities to see how they address critical issues as part of the program, which is among the country’s oldest dedicated to developing women leaders.
Three El Paso women will join Leadership America to meet with business and community leaders in San Francisco, California, Detroit, Michigan and Atlanta. They are: Ginger Raya with HCA Healthcare, Mel Goldberg with The Pizza Joint and Heather Smith with the University of Texas at El Paso.
Eleven El Paso women will join Leadership Texas to visit Dallas, Corpus Christi, Tyler and San Antonio.
They are: Luisa Bowcutt, Texas Tech University Health Science Center at El Paso; Isabel Briones, CPA; Claudia Camacho, Charter Communications; Olga Castro, El Paso Water; Andrea Gates-Ingle, Creative Kids; Susan Goodell, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank; Mayela Macias, Clear Solutions Consulting Services; Myra Ortiz, El Paso Electric; Gwendolyn Pulido, attorney; Christina Ramirez, El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund; and Olivia Zepeda, El Paso mayor’s office.