El Paso County’s unemployment rate is one of the highest in West Texas, according to a report released last week.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex’s latest labor market review shows the county unemployment rate was 14.8% in April, a 9.3% increase from March 2020.
One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.3%. That low rate skyrocketed after the mid-March closings of all schools and non-essential businesses to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said the labor market is still in a reactive mode in response to the COVID-19 closures, and that it’s too early and fluid to tell what things might look like six months down the road.
“There’s still so much uncertainty as far as the public space, the work space and what that’ll look like,” Melendez said. “That’s really the driver of what the economy comes back with.”
El Paso County’s rate is higher than the state of Texas’, which is at 13%, according to Workforce Solutions. The county’s rate is also higher than the U.S. unemployment rate, which is at 14.4%.
In the borderplex region, all of the top 10 ZIP codes for jobless claims were in El Paso County.
The borderplex area encompasses six counties in West Texas: Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Presidio and Jeff Davis.
The city of El Paso’s unemployment rate is just slightly lower than the county’s, at 14.4%. In the city of Socorro, the rate is 15.4%, according to Workforce Solutions.
Nearly all sectors of the region’s economy have been impacted by closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three sectors with the most job losses over the past year are leisure and hospitality, trade and transportation, and professional and business services, according to Workforce Solutions.
Leisure and hospitality has lost 19,700 jobs since March. Bars have been closed since March, travel is discouraged and until recently restaurants were not allowed to open their dining rooms.
Restaurants and some other public spaces are now allowed to open at 25% capacity, but Melendez said it’s not guaranteed how many patrons will immediately come back, which creates uncertainty for staffing.
“We still don’t know who’s opening or who’s hiring back, how quickly or which positions are coming back,” Melendez said.
The county’s economy still has a long way to go as businesses slowly open up. Bars were allowed to reopen on Friday, and more reopenings for things like day camps, water parks and driving schools will be allowed on Monday.
Melendez said Workforce Solutions is also looking at data on age groups and education levels in the unemployment numbers. She said about 10,000 of the county’s nearly 50,000 unemployed are individuals over the age of 55.
She said it can be difficult for this age group to retrain for new positions or to upscale, and that when they return to work it’s often at a position and wage at the same level as before, or lower.
“The data today is telling us that these are the things we need to prepare for in case they don’t go as well as we want,” Melendez said. “How do we position people to weather the storm, retool themselves, retool businesses, retrain, position to be stronger.”
Melendez said part of the challenge in reopening for businesses is getting necessary services and resources to the workforce and unemployed individuals.
“There’s just so many pieces of the puzzle that are still unknown, and unfortunately we’re still in this very reactive mode and I think we’ll be there for some time, even after the majority of the economy reopens,” Melendez said.
Workforce Solutions last week also released a previously internal-only tool called the Services Navigator, a directory of local organizations that offer community services like child care, benefits planning and food assistance.
The navigator can be accessed at servicesnavigator.borderplexjobs.com.
