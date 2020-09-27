Unemployment fell sharply in August as the El Paso economy continued to recover from the sudden downturn set off by the coronavirus pandemic.
The unemployment rate for the city of El Paso fell to 6.9% in August as hiring continued, Monday’s Workforce Solutions Borderplex report said. It dropped from 8.4% last month and the historic peak of 14.5% in April, when joblessness was highest since at least the Great Depression.
“It’s a slow, positive progress, and we’re moving in the right direction,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, who answered questions by email.
Even so, El Paso is still digging itself out of an economic hole, and the unemployment rate remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. The unemployment rate was 3.6% in February.
It’s not clear how much of the decline in August’s unemployment rate can be attributed to people dropping out of the labor force. Melendez said it will be “a few quarters” before they have a clearer picture.
“Anecdotally, we’ve heard some people have left the workforce altogether for different reasons – fear of the pandemic, having to remain a caretaker, school-age children, etc.,” she said. “I believe it will take some time for the job market to stabilize.”
Job growth continued last month, the latest sign that the fragile economic recovery is holding up under the strain of the continuing pandemic.
The number of people employed in El Paso, Brewster, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Hudspeth and Presidio counties increased by 18,566 in August, according to the report. It was the fourth month of gains since the spread of COVID-19 and widespread closures led to historic layoffs. In April, the number of people employed in the five-county area plunged by almost 62,000.
Melendez said women have been most impacted by the economic recession caused by the pandemic.
“We’re going to start measuring other data points moving forward, specifically as it relates to the impact on women,” she said. “It’s critical we keep a close eye on the market and ensure women are adequately supported to return to work, not at pre-COVID levels but better than ever – better wages, better schedules, better support, etc.”
As the pandemic drags on, the outlook is mixed, Melendez said. Humans are creatures of habit, and the economic disruption has forced some positive change, including the adoption of technology, more work flexibility, and fuel savings and reduced emissions. People have developed a greater appreciation for teachers and day care workers and are taking a serious look at what structures should be changed.
“The negative impacts are just as big though,” she added. “We get used to the isolation. We’re struggling with our mental health, and we’ve gained weight. These are all good discussions we need to have.
“Let’s take advantage of this disruption, see it for all it’s worth and move from there.”
The El Paso death toll from COVID-19 hit 500 on Wednesday, and 144 were hospitalized as of Friday. The El Paso Public Health Department reported a rolling 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 7.72 Friday. That means for every 100 people tested, almost eight of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
